Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
soap so
@casescase
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
puddle
outdoors
Nature Images
Light Backgrounds
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Aerial Photos
680 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
People
523 photos · Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures