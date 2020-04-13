Go to Benigno Hoyuela's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves on brown tree trunk
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
ivy
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Wild
527 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
Think Yellow
940 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking