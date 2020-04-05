Go to Kayle Kaupanger's profile
Its an interesting time living with the reality of COVID-19. In California we now face our third week in Quarantine and the anxiety of staying indoors is already driving us mad. I find myself going on walks more than usual and have gained new perspectives on the places around me. The vacant beaches and parks stand in stark contrast to their typical cacophonous clusters of people. However, there is a peacefulness to the sunsets now that I am only now experiencing. The light seems to fall differently as the sun's orange glow recedes beyond the horizon.

