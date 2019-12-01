Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Huy Phan
@huyphan2602
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2019
X100S
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
jar
potted plant
vase
pottery
planter
furniture
tabletop
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Food Images & Pictures
herbal
produce
vegetable
Free stock photos
Related collections
zero waste
44 photos
· Curated by Alice F
zero waste
plant
home
Aroma
498 photos
· Curated by Tarcila Zanatta
aroma
plant
herb
Plant bbs
10 photos
· Curated by Catherine G. Flaherty
plant
potted plant
vase