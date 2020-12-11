Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
76 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife