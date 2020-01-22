Go to Erik Mclean's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black shovel on white snow
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Cutting Edge
51 photos · Curated by Rebecca Nel
outdoor
soil
Texture Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking