Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Georgi Kyurpanov
@genkography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Architecture
,
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
on
December 26, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
street
details minimalist hands
minimalism architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
banister
handrail
railing
urban
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Architecture
174 photos
· Curated by Jen Pollard
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Moodboard 2020
352 photos
· Curated by Robin L
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Glass Recruitment
121 photos
· Curated by Laura Lambert
glass
shape
building