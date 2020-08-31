Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gina Herron
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bagram, Afghanistan
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bagram
afghanistan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
peak
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
roof
Backgrounds
Related collections
Plants
279 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images