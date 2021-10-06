Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Weinkauf
@kejeki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
rainforest
outdoors
land
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
Leaf Backgrounds
herbs
planter
herbal
garden
Jungle Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
It's way past my bedtime
41 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Star Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor