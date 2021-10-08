Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
bishnu sarangi
@sarangib
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, DSC-WX800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
stork
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
crane bird
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Texturiffic
517 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
texturiffic
Texture Backgrounds
plant
yellow
206 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images