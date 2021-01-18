Go to Daniel Zopf's profile
@daniel_zopf
Download free
brown wooden bench near trees and plants
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Katzwang, Nuremberg, Germany
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Summertime
146 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking