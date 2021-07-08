Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
BENJAMIN CHAN
@benkuza
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stain
Texture Backgrounds
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
blancs
379 photos
· Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora