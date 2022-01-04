Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
close-up of large nepenthes flower in a garden
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
agriculture
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
fresh
freshness
Fruits Images & Pictures
garden
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
Nature Images
orchid
HD Pink Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
gardening
healthy
macro
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Jungle
85 photos
· Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Food
68 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds