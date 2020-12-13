Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Steiner 🇨🇭
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Klausenpass, Spiringen, Schweiz
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
klausenpass
spiringen
schweiz
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
tree trunk
Nature Images
outdoors
field
oak
grassland
countryside
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
rural
abies
fir
building
housing
Free stock photos
Related collections
Au Naturel
124 photos
· Curated by Jesse Belleque
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures