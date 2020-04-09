Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
mistletoe
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Related collections
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Reflective
528 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor