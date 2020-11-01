Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Moises Gonzalez
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A ring with lights upon it
Related tags
berlin
germany
accessory
accessories
jewelry
ring
wristwatch
Free images
Related collections
Winter
279 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Points and Triangles
218 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture