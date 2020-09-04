Go to Dmitry Tomashek's profile
Available for hire
Download free
low angle photography of gray concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ватикан, Ватикан
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican, Rome, Italy

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

pope
ватикан
architecture
column
HD Christian Wallpapers
christ
vatican
vaticano
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
church
basilica
Religion Images
exterior
style
baroque
roma
italian
italia
cathedral
Free stock photos

Related collections

Relics
45 photos · Curated by Victoria Bello
relic
renaissance
architecture
old Architecture
73 photos · Curated by Emma Davis
old
architecture
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking