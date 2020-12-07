Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
in the forest
HD Forest Wallpapers
forest macro
birch trees
winter forest
birch trees in winter
Nature Images
birch trees macro
trees macro
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
birch
Public domain images
Related collections
Urban Exploration
237 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road