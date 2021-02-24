Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Eliashevskyi
@deni_eliash
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
produce
pomegranate
Public domain images
Related collections
Pomegranate
146 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
pomegranate
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Still life & vanitas
446 photos
· Curated by Sarah Roussinov
still
Life Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
Tavla
5 photos
· Curated by Anna Gamalielsson
tavla
Fruits Images & Pictures
pomegranate