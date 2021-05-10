Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jesuralem - Palestine
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
temple
jerusalen
the rock
temple mount
palestina
palestine
People Images & Pictures
human
bread
Food Images & Pictures
plant
shop
Fruits Images & Pictures
market
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Personable Pets
260 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures