Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adli Wahid
@adliwahid
Download free
Thamel, Kathmandhu, Nepal
Published on
November 28, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Major road-works in the Thamel area in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Share
Info
Related collections
Landscapes
50 photos
· Curated by Gregg Terry
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
Slum
4 photos
· Curated by Eldhose Chackochan
slum
urban
building
AC Webstie
5 photos
· Curated by Bessie Tassoulas
road
roadwork
Car Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
urban
street
building
Nature Images
vehicle
transportation
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
town
road
HD City Wallpapers
thamel
kathmandhu
nepal
civil engineering
traffic cones
road closed
road works
tarmac
Free stock photos