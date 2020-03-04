Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kevin Grieve
@grievek1610begur
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Forest leaves...
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
veins
photography
photo
fungus
portrait
face
Public domain images
Related collections
Dämmerung
76 photos
· Curated by Sarah Klesen
dammerung
plant
Flower Images
botanicals
780 photos
· Curated by Mitch Sopo
botanical
Flower Images
plant
feuille
10 photos
· Curated by bruno dezan
feuille
Leaf Backgrounds
plant