Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, United Kingdom
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
united kingdom
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
vegetation
tree trunk
maple
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
204 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
Imaginarium
84 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures