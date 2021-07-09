Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
mulugeta wolde
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
face
People Images & Pictures
human
head
skin
portrait
photography
photo
man
finger
Backgrounds
Related collections
Childhood
362 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology