Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sabrinna Ringquist
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Burmese Ruby and diamond ring.
Related collections
Contemplative
159 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
human
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
accessories
accessory
jewelry
gemstone
ornament
amethyst
HD Grey Wallpapers
Diamond Backgrounds
Public domain images