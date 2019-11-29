Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Harry Grout
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Windsor, UK
Published
on
November 29, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Windsor Castle in 2019
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
windsor
uk
wall
Best Stone Pictures & Images
england
the queen
royal
surrey
castle
heritage
blue tint
walkway
path
HD Brick Wallpapers
sidewalk
pavement
cobblestone
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Castle
45 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
castle
england
uk
Ananda
283 photos
· Curated by Neel Patel
ananda
accessory
jewelry
Windsor
1 photo
· Curated by Ian Mawhinney
windsor
HD Brick Wallpapers
cobblestone