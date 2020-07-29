Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matvey Yelkin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
State Hermitage, Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Apple, iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Winter palace underneath beautiful sky
Related tags
state hermitage
saint petersburg
russia
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
architecture
column
pillar
tower
steeple
spire
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Colour.
327 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light
465 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers