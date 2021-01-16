Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
A3, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
January 16, 2021
FC3170
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zurich on a cold January day after two days of continuous snowfall.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
a3
schweiz
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
highway
urban
aerial
aerial photography
drone photography
wiedikon
outdoors
Nature Images
road
HD Scenery Wallpapers
freeway
Landscape Images & Pictures
building
aerial view
Public domain images
Related collections
Aerial Shots
122 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
aerial
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
Calme blanc sur Zurich
16 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
Zürich
77 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich