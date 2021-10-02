Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
☀️Shine_ Photos
@lara_corviello
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX P510
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
icing
Cake Images
whipped cream
Free stock photos
Related collections
Urban / Geometry
887 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
Dark Portraits
830 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat