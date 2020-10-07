Where new meets old. During the pandemic of 2020 a street vendor of African decent walks along the side walk as a young European women passes by on an e-scooter. To me this captures our changing world so elegantly. A world full of uncertainty and promise. A world in which the internet has created a borderless society yet the under the guise of the pandemic nations are attempting to become isolationist. Ignoring the lessons of past civilizations and their empires from the Egyptians and Chinese, to the Romans and Ottomans, all of which turned inward as their collapse became imminent.