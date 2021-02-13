Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eilis Garvey
@eilisgarvey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cars parked in heavy snow
Related tags
off the road
deicing
Cars Backgrounds
winter driving
dangerous
Car Images & Pictures
driving safety
stuck
adverse conditions
weather
HD Snow Wallpapers
heavy snow
driving in winter
car maintenance
HD Red Wallpapers
vehicle
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
wheel
Public domain images
Related collections
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
261 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers