Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Albina White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Canon EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetation
plant
bush
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
vegetable
grain
Food Images & Pictures
produce
seed
frost
Public domain images
Related collections
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
NEON
260 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images