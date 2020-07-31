Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luis Sánchez
@gvbrio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bayamón
puerto rico
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
pollen
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
planter
Public domain images
Related collections
Children
54 photos · Curated by Anna
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
She's a Flower
313 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora