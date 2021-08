One Love/People Get Ready a song written by Bob Marley and Curtis Mayfield in 1965. Performed by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Bob Marley's family produced a new version this song July 2020 in the wake of Coronavirus. Artist Adrianne Williams. Part of the yycbump Beltline Urban Murals Project in Calgary Alberta Canada. adrianne-thatthing-wiliams.myshopify.com