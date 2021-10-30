Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fethi Benattallah
@fethibenattallah2
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Related collections
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Love & Family
97 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Floral Envy
453 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant