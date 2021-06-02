Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
253 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
lifestyle
plant
indoor
The Grid
70 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking