Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
kiyomi shiomura
@kiyomishiomura
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
veins
vegetation
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
planter
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos
· Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images