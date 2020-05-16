Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Alvarado
@cuacbp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Perú, Lima
Related tags
clothing
apparel
helmet
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
human
People Images & Pictures
equestrian
police
People Images & Pictures
rodeo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Great Outdoors
441 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images