Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yijie Miao
@na2co3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tōkyō, 东京都日本
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tōkyō
东京都日本
Dark Backgrounds
school
univeristy
warm light
tokyo
HD Wallpapers
classroom
warm
the university of tokyo
flooring
floor
indoors
interior design
Free images
Related collections
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Wedding
1,210 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures