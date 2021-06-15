Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Volker Adolf
@volkeradolf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Agnesviertel, Köln, Deutschland
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
agnesviertel
köln
deutschland
handrail
banister
shop
People Images & Pictures
human
shopping mall
staircase
flooring
architecture
building
interior design
indoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Apple
157 photos · Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos · Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers