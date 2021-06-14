Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
white and brown bird on green leaf
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A juvenile ruby-throated hummingbird perched on a branch.

backyard
cordova
tn
usa
Birds Images
hummingbird
ruby throated hummingbird
backyard bird
Nature Images
juvenile
wildlife
tennessee
perched
branch
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
building
