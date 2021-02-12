Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
strap
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
leash
vegetation
plant
ice
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Tempest
66 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
Blue
366 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea