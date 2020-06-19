Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Heather Belanger
@heathaabee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Butterfly Images
monarch
asteraceae
Free stock photos
Related collections
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant