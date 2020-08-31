Go to Morgan Winston's profile
@winstonmorgan
Download free
bread on white tissue paper beside black ceramic mug
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Merritt Island, FL, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Church
35 photos · Curated by Christopher Coleman
church
pew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Holy Communion
16 photos · Curated by Heike Eghardt
communion
eucharist
church
Eucharist
4 photos · Curated by Stephen Shaver
eucharist
communion
wine
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking