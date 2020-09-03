Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Xia Li
@jingxilixia720
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful lake in a desert
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
Desert Images
Travel Images
sahara
HD Sky Wallpapers
morocco
trip
clear
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
reservoir
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Blue
105 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea