Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abandoned
clear sky
discovery
God Images & Pictures
great pyramid
pharaoh
pyramids
sculpture
statue
temple
Tourism Pictures
valley of the kings
wonder
afterlife
culture
Holiday Backgrounds
key of life
khufu
ruins
mummy
Free pictures
Related collections
Depression
192 photos · Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Spectrums
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog