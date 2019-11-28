Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ashutosh Goyal
@unplannedphotographer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Top view of castle from mountains
Related tags
india
mussoorie
uttarakhand
Travel Images
castle
Vintage Backgrounds
top
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
dreamy
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
hill
HD Green Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
Free pictures
Related collections
Love & Family
96 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos
· Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures