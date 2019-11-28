Go to Ashutosh Goyal's profile
@unplannedphotographer
Download free
aerial photograph of palace on mountain beside trees
aerial photograph of palace on mountain beside trees
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Top view of castle from mountains

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking