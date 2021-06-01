Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dan Cutler
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Travel
,
Street Photography
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dome
architecture
building
street photography
capital
dusk
utah
architectural
politics
Tree Images & Pictures
lighting
salt lake city
capital building
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
Free stock photos
Related collections
hd images
274 photos
· Curated by Wendy Young
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
Landscapes
35 photos
· Curated by Arþi Ram
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Sunny and Shared
189 photos
· Curated by Paige Hartsfield
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures