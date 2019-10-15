Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup
@rasmusgs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Church tower in Sofia with a blue sky
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
tower
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
blue sky
blue skies
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
jesus
christianity
Religion Images
Summer Images & Pictures
building
architecture
bell tower
dome
spire
steeple
Free stock photos
Related collections
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures