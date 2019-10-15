Go to Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup's profile
@rasmusgs
Download free
low-angle photography of white and gold dome cathedral under a calm blue sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published on Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A Church tower in Sofia with a blue sky

Related collections

Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Posed & Poised
76 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Retro Pop
265 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking