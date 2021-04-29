Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Troy Spoelma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albuquerque, NM, USA
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rocky hilly mountain landscape
Related tags
albuquerque
nm
usa
resting
Desert Images
hills
path
snowcapped mountains
shrubs
rocks
Mountain Images & Pictures
hiking
sunny
warm
brothers
friends
hike
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wanderlust
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #180: Unsplash
7 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
Eye Images
mammal
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images